Agentic AI Could Make Net 30 Obsolete

Highlights
Buyer and supplier agents may eventually negotiate payment timing and discounts in real time, transforming static terms like net 30 into continuously priced working capital decisions.
An AI could calculate whether paying an invoice 11 days early beats holding the cash, while the supplier’s agent decides exactly what discount makes getting paid today worthwhile.
Machine-readable treasury policies, clean data and hard authority limits will determine whether agents merely recommend deals or get permission to make them.
It’s the year 2026, and net-30 terms still dominate the corporate landscape.