Who Decides Now: How Developers and Tech Teams Are Reshaping the Future of AP Payments

Embedded payments can help organizations streamline workflows, improve visibility and scale more efficiently. However, realizing those benefits depends on integration experiences that enable technical teams to deploy and maintain solutions successfully.

Persistent AP inefficiencies and integration challenges are revealing the limits of automation alone. Organizations are discovering that implementation experience can be just as important as functionality when modernizing payment operations.

Tech voices are becoming more influential in AP decisions because integration quality increasingly determines whether payment technologies succeed in real-world environments. As organizations evaluate AP solutions, technical stakeholders are helping shape decisions once driven primarily by finance teams.

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Something fundamental is changing about who decides how organizations pay their suppliers. For years, payments automation was evaluated primarily by finance leaders focused on efficiency gains, cost savings and reduced manual workloads. Embedded payment technologies have accelerated that transformation. But as payment capabilities become more deeply embedded in enterprise systems, a new set of voices is shaping the conversation: developers, IT teams and implementation specialists, who care as much about how solutions integrate as what they can do.

This Tracker examines the growing influence of technical stakeholders in accounts payable (AP) payment decisions, why it is happening, and what it means for how organizations evaluate and deploy embedded payment solutions. It also explores how leading providers are responding to a buyer landscape where integration quality, developer experience and implementation ease are becoming decisive factors.

Tech Voices Are Reshaping Payment Technology Decisions

Tech voices are becoming more influential in AP decisions because integration quality increasingly determines whether payment technologies succeed in real-world environments. As organizations evaluate AP solutions, technical stakeholders are helping shape decisions once driven primarily by finance teams.

Technical stakeholders are becoming decisive voices in payment technology decisions.

As embedded payment solutions become more deeply connected to enterprise software environments, finance leaders are relying more on developers, IT teams and implementation specialists to evaluate potential platforms and partners. The ability to deploy, maintain and scale payment capabilities is becoming as important as the functionality itself. 58% of SMBs rank integration as very or extremely important when evaluating technology solutions.

The reason is straightforward: When organizations evaluate AP platforms, application programming interface (API) quality is often treated as an afterthought—something for IT to assess once a platform has already been selected. But that sequence gets the priorities wrong. Features describe what a solution can do under ideal conditions; API quality determines whether those capabilities translate into real-world value within a specific technology stack. A platform with strong functionality but a poorly designed integration layer will generate manual workarounds and reconciliation gaps, with the promised efficiency gains offset by the overhead of maintaining fragile connections.

Integration quality is emerging as a business priority.

Organizations are placing greater emphasis on interoperability, API quality and implementation experience when selecting technology providers. Research shows that 58% of small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) rank integration as very or extremely important when evaluating solutions, ahead of pricing at 56%. Similarly, 62% of businesses identify ease of enterprise resource planning (ERP) system integration as the most important factor when selecting an AP automation solution. As a result, buyers are asking not only whether a solution works but also whether it fits seamlessly into their existing technology stack.

That prioritization is confirmed by independent survey data. Among AP automation adoption influencers, easy integration with existing systems, easy implementation process and proven return on investment each rank as top factors for 40% of organizations, with workflow efficiencies following at 37%. The data suggests that for AP buyers, the quality of the implementation experience is now as decisive as the financial case.

Integration experience is becoming a competitive differentiator.

Modern platforms are investing in self-service tools, centralized documentation, testing environments and standardized APIs designed to simplify implementation. These capabilities can reduce dependence on support teams, accelerate deployment timelines and make it easier for organizations to adapt payment technologies as business needs evolve.

The strategic stakes extend beyond implementation speed. A mature integration capability shifts from an operational cost into a genuine business asset: Organizations gain the flexibility to connect emerging technologies—AI, Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics—to existing systems without overhauling core infrastructure. They can also extend their platforms through open APIs, enabling partners to build on top of their capabilities and creating value that goes well beyond the original payment use case. Because of these factors, the quality of the integration experience is becoming a competitive differentiator in its own right.

Sandbox environments and testing tools are particularly important in this context. For payment integrations specifically, the ability to test against a realistic environment before go-live can mean the difference between a smooth deployment and a costly rollback. Providers that offer robust sandbox access alongside self-service API documentation give technical teams the ability to validate integrations on their own timeline, reducing dependence on vendor support and accelerating time to value. As AI agents begin to automate more AP workflows, the quality of those testing environments becomes even more consequential: An integration that performs reliably at current transaction volumes must also hold up as autonomous processes scale.

AP Pain Points Are Driving Demand for Smarter Automation

Persistent AP inefficiencies and integration challenges are revealing the limits of automation alone. Organizations are discovering that implementation experience can be just as important as functionality when modernizing payment operations.

Manual processes continue to create inefficiency and operational strain.

49% of finance leaders identify difficulty integrating with existing systems as the top AP automation concern after costs. Despite years of investment in digitization, many AP teams still struggle with manual processes, fragmented workflows and limited visibility. Research shows that 78% of organizations report stress due to poor AP processes, including manual entry and data errors, while 67% spend five or more days each month processing invoices. These inefficiencies consume resources, slow decision-making and limit finance teams’ ability to focus on strategic priorities.

The persistence of manual processes is particularly striking: 89% of organizations report using at least partial AP automation, yet half are still handling more than 5,000 invoices per month with workflows that are not fully automated. For mid-size firms, the consequences extend to risk management: 52% rely on manual invoice review as their primary fraud control, and half require two or more approvers before releasing any payment, pointing to a significant gap between the adoption of automation tools and the elimination of manual dependency.

Integration challenges often undermine automation efforts.

However, automation alone does not guarantee efficiency. Organizations frequently encounter implementation hurdles that prevent AP solutions from delivering their full value, including gaps between systems requiring manual intervention. According to a recent survey, nearly 40% of respondents cite integration and implementation concerns as their biggest challenge regarding autonomous AP initiatives. Another report finds that difficulty integrating with existing systems is AP leaders’ top automation concern after costs, cited by 49% and 50%, respectively. When systems do not communicate effectively, automation can create new complexity rather than eliminate it.

Part of the challenge is structural. Many of the ERP and accounting platforms that finance teams depend on were built long before modern API standards or real-time data exchange existed. As a result, they rely on fixed data schemas, batch processing and manual file transfers—none of which are well suited to the continuous, interconnected demands of today’s AP automation tools. Bridging that gap typically means building workarounds that are difficult to maintain and prone to failure, eroding the efficiency gains automation was meant to deliver. This is one reason technical stakeholders are now brought in at the start of platform evaluations rather than after vendor selection: The ongoing cost of a poorly integrated solution falls on the teams responsible for keeping it running.

Embedded Payments Deliver More Value With Better Integration

Embedded payments can help organizations streamline workflows, improve visibility and scale more efficiently. However, realizing those benefits depends on integration experiences that enable technical teams to deploy and maintain solutions successfully.

Embedded payments can simplify AP workflows and improve visibility.

By integrating payment functionality directly into AP processes, embedded payments can reduce manual effort, improve reconciliation and create a more seamless payment experience. Research indicates that 92% of organizations believe automating invoice management and supplier payments would free finance teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. 92% of AP professionals believe automating invoice management and supplier payments would free finance teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

The role of APIs in making this possible cannot be overstated. According to WEX leadership, API-driven implementation has compressed what once took weeks, months or even years into a fraction of the time. Rather than requiring developers to navigate the full complexity of an embedded payments platform, well-designed APIs let them concentrate on building product value. Meanwhile, the underlying integration layer manages the compliance, security and scalability requirements in the background.

Embedded payment platforms support scalability and operational efficiency.

The integrated payment environments offered by embedded solutions can help organizations connect AP workflows, ERP systems and financial data within a more cohesive ecosystem. Research suggests that integrated solutions can improve payment accuracy by as much as 40%, while reducing reconciliation burdens and providing greater visibility into payment operations.

The scalability argument is particularly compelling. According to a 2026 payments operations survey, manual processes and limited automation represent the single biggest bottleneck to scalability for 69% of organizations, rising to 73% among larger firms. Organizations that invest in automated reconciliation and adaptive operational platforms can reduce per-transaction costs, increase throughput and support genuine growth without proportionally increasing headcount.

Leading providers are helping organizations simplify implementation.

Forward-looking payment providers are investing in developer-focused experiences that centralize APIs, documentation, testing tools and integration resources. WEX, for example, offers tools designed to help organizations accelerate implementation, reduce friction and embed payment capabilities more efficiently within existing workflows. By combining embedded payments with a modern integration experience, providers can help businesses unlock greater value from AP automation initiatives.

That value is amplified as AI enters enterprise workflows. As WEX Senior VP Ryan Taylor has noted, toggling between disconnected systems creates opportunities for delay, error and lost context—a cost that grows more significant as AI-driven automation becomes embedded in processes.

Three Steps for Aligning Finance and Tech Teams Around Embedded Payments

As organizations modernize AP operations, embedded payments are becoming a powerful way to reduce manual work, streamline supplier payments and improve visibility across financial workflows. However, realizing those benefits requires more than selecting the right functionality. Organizations must also ensure that payment solutions can be implemented, integrated and scaled effectively within existing technology environments.

PYMNTS Intelligence recommends the following roadmap for organizations evaluating embedded payment solutions:

Evaluate implementation experience alongside functionality. Payment capabilities matter, but organizations should also assess API quality, documentation, testing environments and integration resources to ensure technical teams can deploy and maintain solutions efficiently.

Payment capabilities matter, but organizations should also assess API quality, documentation, testing environments and integration resources to ensure technical teams can deploy and maintain solutions efficiently. Bring technical stakeholders into the evaluation process early. Developers, IT teams and implementation specialists can help identify integration requirements, compatibility issues and potential scalability concerns before they become deployment challenges.

Developers, IT teams and implementation specialists can help identify integration requirements, compatibility issues and potential scalability concerns before they become deployment challenges. Prioritize long-term interoperability and scalability. Embedded payment solutions should fit seamlessly into existing workflows while remaining flexible enough to support future business needs, evolving payment strategies and growing transaction volumes.

Organizations that align finance and technical teams around shared implementation goals will be better positioned to capture the full value of embedded payments while reducing friction across AP operations.