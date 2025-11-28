WEX President Says APIs Move Embedded Finance Into B2B Mainstream

Highlights
Embedded finance has evolved from a complex, resource-heavy experiment to an accessible, modular, API-driven capability that can be adopted incrementally without major internal overhauls.
One of the biggest barriers to adoption is psychological, as business leaders can associate new systems with ERP-style complexity.
White-label platforms and APIs enable faster go-to-market, improved fraud protection and new revenue opportunities, reducing the need for internal builds and offering consumer-grade speed, ease and automation.
The consumerization of B2B payments has become a driving force in the industry. At its center sits the transition of embedded finance from experiment to maturity.
Eric Frankovic is president of corporate payments at WEX, a global commerce platform that helps businesses solve for operational complexities like employee benefits, managing and mobilizing fleets, and streamlining business payments.