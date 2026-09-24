Amazon Wants to Run Merchants’ Businesses Beyond Amazon

Highlights
Amazon is moving from owning the transaction to owning the merchant workflow. Bringing Walmart, Shopify, eBay and TikTok orders into Seller Central turns Amazon from one sales channel into a potential operating layer across them all.
Seller AI is graduating from answering questions to running the business between questions. Seller Assistant can continuously monitor inventory, pricing, advertising and demand, shifting AI’s value from automating tasks to automating managerial attention.
In agentic commerce, the real moat may be infrastructure, not the chatbot. Amazon is willing to let outside AI interfaces access its seller capabilities, betting that the valuable layer is the data, permissions and execution plumbing that lets an agent actually do something.
Amazon spent decades trying to make itself the place where merchants sell. Its next act may be considerably more ambitious: becoming the place where merchants run their businesses, regardless of where the sale happens.