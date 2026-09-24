HHS AI Research Misconduct Guidance: Old Rules for New Evidence
A researcher uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to process data, draft a grant application or assemble a literature review. If the work is later challenged, investigators may need to reconstruct what the tool produced, what the researcher checked and whether the underlying records still exist. That is the practical challenge in new guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Research Integrity (ORI) on AI use in public health service-funded research.