DeepMind Alumni Draw Investors Beyond Large Language Models
One of the researchers behind AlphaGo is seeking tens of millions of dollars from a small initial group of backers for a new startup called Metis Reasoning, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 24). AlphaGo is the Google DeepMind program that beat a world champion at the board game Go in 2016 by learning from millions of games against itself and planning moves ahead. Thore Graepel left Alphabet’s research lab this summer, and the talks are preliminary, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.