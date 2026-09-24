What Happens When 10,000 Treasury Agents Make the Same Decision?

Highlights
Similar AI models, data and objectives could push thousands of treasury agents to move cash, hedge foreign exchange or cut counterparty exposure simultaneously, turning individual optimization into herd behavior.
Agents delaying payments to preserve cash or accelerating transactions in response to the same signal could produce payment gridlock, sudden liquidity demands and infrastructure stress.
CFOs will need limits, escalation triggers and human checkpoints that govern not just what treasury agents can do, but when otherwise rational automated decisions become dangerous at scale.
Treasury departments have traditionally been centered on helping the treasurer, who is typically a human, make better decisions about corporate cash.