Agentic B2B Is Here. Are Your Contracts and Invoices Ready?

Highlights
Companies are beginning to adopt AI agents that can automate billing, contracts and payments.
Organizations must redesign traditional contracts and invoices as standardized, structured data so AI agents can interpret and act on them.
Most firms still lack full automation due to data silos and legacy systems, and CFOs must invest in infrastructure and manage risks like accountability, bias and errors.
Will the “A” in AR (accounts receivable) and AP (accounts payable) ever stand for “Agentic?”