What Agentic Commerce Can Learn From B2B Payments

Highlights
In agentic commerce, AI agents turn payment into a final settlement step after extensive machine-driven evaluation, mirroring long-standing B2B purchasing workflows.
As purchasing authority shifts to software, value moves toward trust, identity, policy enforcement and machine-readable constraints rather than frictionless payment moments.
The winners may be those with structured data, verifiable policies and predictable fulfillment that AI agents can easily evaluate and trust.
For years, checkout has been consumer commerce’s single gravitational center.