Why Messy Merchant Data Could Make B2B Payments More Expensive

Highlights
B2B card payments are shifting from good enough to invoice-level data as the standard, with card networks sunsetting Level 2 data and enforcing Level 3+ requirements (line-item details, accurate math) through AI validation.
Merchants that meet the new standards can benefit from lower fees, faster reconciliation and reduced scrutiny.
Automation creates margin as ERP-to-payment integrations reduce errors, improve cash flow and turn payments into a competitive advantage.
The mechanics of many merchants’ B2B payments have long been a source of frustration rather than transformation.