How Volatility Will Shape the Future of B2B Payments

Highlights
Macro forces are the real “October surprise,” as tariffs, interest rates and continued M&A will shape payments heading into 2026.
Boost Payment Solutions is deepening its collaborations with SAP Talia, FIS and banks to bridge compliance, innovation and scale in B2B payments.
Liquidity is the new strategy as firms turn payments into working capital engines, transforming virtual cards from a cost center into a competitive advantage.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: Boost Payment Solutions, Seth Goodman
