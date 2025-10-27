Boost CEO Unpacks Visa’s New Interchange Rules for B2B Payments

Highlights
Visa’s Commercial Enhanced Data Program (CEDP) ties interchange rates directly to verified, real transaction data, rewarding suppliers who meet higher data integrity standards.
Boost’s prefunded approach ensures suppliers receive the lowest CEDP rate immediately, avoiding Visa’s post-transaction verification delays.
AI plays a key role in Boost’s readiness, automating data validation and improving accuracy for suppliers.
Watch more: Need to Know: Boost Payment Solutions, Dean M Leavitt
See More In: B2B, B2B Payments, Boost Payment Solutions, Commercial Enhanced Data Program, Dean Leavitt, Featured News, Interchange Fees, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video, Visa