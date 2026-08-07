Enova CEO Says Better Data, Not AI Hype, Will Decide Who Gets Credit
Watch more: Need to Know With Enova’s Steve Cunningham
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Steve Cunningham is chief executive officer of Enova International.