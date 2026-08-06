Maverick Payments: Better Partner Tech Drives Merchant Growth
Watch more: Need to Know With Maverick Payments’ Jonathan Aguilar
Jonathan Aguilar is AVP of Strategic Growth at Maverick Payments, a leading full-service payments provider. He leads initiatives focused on partnership development, revenue growth and market expansion, helping ISOs, ISVs and financial institutions unlock new opportunities through Maverick’s flexible payments ecosystem. By leveraging Maverick’s white label platform, single point of integration and extensive processing network, Aguilar helps partners scale faster, enhance the merchant experience and drive sustainable growth.