The Clearing House CEO Maps Tokenized Deposits’ Path to Scale
Watch more: Digital Shift With The Clearing House’s David Watson
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
David Watson is president and CEO of The Clearing House, which operates U.S. payment infrastructure, including the RTP® network for instant payments and the CHIPS® wire system.