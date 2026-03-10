JPMorgan Payments and Mirakl Form Agentic Commerce Pact

Commerce software firm Mirakl has joined forces with J.P. Morgan Payments.

This collaboration, announced Tuesday (March 10) will combine Mirakl’s Nexus agentic commerce solution J.P. Morgan Payments’ infrastructure to power transactions as artificial intelligence (AI) agents play a greater role in consumer and business shopping habits.

“We are entering an era where AI agents won’t just assist with shopping, they will transact. As agents move from browsing to buying, the differentiator won’t be ‘AI’—it will be governance: identity, consent, limits, and interoperability at global scale,” said Mike Lozanoff, global head of merchant services for J.P. Morgan Payments.

“Our job is to make that autonomy safe and auditable, with verified agent identity, user-controlled permissions, and bank-grade risk management built into every payment. We are working in earnest to guide our merchants as they engage with agentic commerce, help agents create a scalable experience, and work with the industry to define standards.”

According to the release, the solution involves Mirakl Nexus providing agentic commerce services, optimizing product catalogs for AI discovery and making sure AI agents can access accurate product, inventory, and pricing information. J.P. Morgan Payments will provide the enterprise payment infrastructure behind agentic transactions, including secure payment processing, tokenization and fraud protection.

“The solution will enable retailers to stand out to both AI agents and the consumers who rely on them, transforming agent-readiness into a competitive advantage,” the release added.

PYMNTS examined the way agentic AI is transforming online commerce last year in a conversation with Mirakl Americas CEO Scott Eckert.

As that report noted, discovery is no longer a matter of appearing in search results. For marketplaces and sellers, it is not a question of whether their product shows up on the short list that an AI agent brings back to its human counterpart. Eckert characterized this shift as more than an upgrade to search.

“The consumer is seeing a value and is moving super quickly,” Eckert said, citing billions of monthly visits to ChatGPT. It’s “a re-architecture of the shopping experience,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster said.

For marketplaces and merchants, that means discovery requires deeper wells of product data, cleaner catalogs, and attributes that agents are able to read and rank, the CEO added.

Missing metadata, inconsistent language and incomplete images have gone from being nuisances to deal-breakers, he said.

“One of the unfortunate things a retailer loses is visibility into that customer data, because consideration and discovery is not happening on the site, it’s happening somewhere else,” Eckert told PYMNTS.