Merchants and Marketplaces Must Speak the Language of Agents to Compete

Highlights
Agents are changing product discovery as prompts replace keywords, requiring merchants to rethink how their products are found online.
Discovery is only the first step — checkout, payments, fulfillment and post-sale service still determine whether commerce succeeds.
To stay visible, retailers must optimize catalogs and adapt to how different agents rank and recommend products.
Retailers already face an uphill battle managing inflation, tariff-driven price shifts and the looming holiday rush. Now comes another challenge: learning a new language. It’s the language of agents.
