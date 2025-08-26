Consumers Warm Up to AI Shopping Tools Across Generations

Highlights
AI shopping adoption is rising across generations, with bridge millennials leading at 38% and overall usage hitting 32%, PYMNTS Intelligence data shows.
Among AI companies, Google, OpenAI and Perplexity have all launched tools that browse, compare and even check out products.
Privacy and trust remain hurdles, as 85% of consumers still worry about AI-driven shopping despite growing comfort with automated checkout.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving beyond search and recommendations into actively helping consumers shop, with new agentic AI tools designed to browse, compare and even purchase products on behalf of consumers.