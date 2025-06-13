PayPal Exec Details AI-Driven Commerce Strategy Amid Rising Competition

Highlights
PayPal’s consumer group chief said 25 years after the company pioneered digital payments, it is poised to do it again.
One area of innovation is integrating with Perplexity’s AI shopping platform to offer personalized product recommendations and seamless checkout, powered by its consumer data and AI agents.
PayPal is expanding Venmo into a full-fledged social commerce ecosystem, where users can pay with crypto, earn rewards and shop collaboratively.
PayPal is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven personalization to maintain its competitive edge in the changing digital payments landscape, according to Diego Scotti, general manager of PayPal’s consumer group.
