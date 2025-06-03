PayPal Adds New Physical PayPal Credit Card for in-Store Purchases

PayPal introduced a new physical card that enables customers to use PayPal Credit for in-store purchases.

With the addition of the PayPal Credit Card, which will be rolled out to customers in the United States in the coming weeks, this flexible financing option can be used online, in-store and everywhere Mastercard is accepted, the company said in a Tuesday (June 3) press release.

“PayPal Credit is one of our most popular products, and customers have long been requesting the ability to use it on-the-go as they look for more choice and flexibility wherever they shop,” Scott Young, senior vice president and global head of consumer financial services at PayPal, said in the release.

The card is issued by Synchrony and paired with Mastercard’s global acceptance network, according to the release. It joins the PayPal Cashback Mastercard, providing another physical option for online and in-store use.

Bart Schaller, executive vice president and CEO, Digital at Synchrony, said in the release that the new physical card option gives customers greater purchasing power online and offline.

Adam Granoff, executive vice president, global partnership at Mastercard, said in the release that the card “empowers cardholders to shop seamlessly and confidently everywhere — whether they’re booking summer travel or making everyday purchases.”

PayPal is among the FinTechs that are capitalizing on the continued buildout of digital solutions and products, including cards, to move beyond the confines of commerce and become, in essence, banks themselves, PYMNTS reported in February.

In the case of PayPal, the company’s omnichannel “PayPal Everywhere” solution came with the September integration of its debit card with Apple Wallet for in-person commerce. There was also an expansion of its rewards program, letting users pick a monthly category of spending, such as groceries or clothing, to receive 5% cash back.

PayPal has also been expanding its portfolio of value-added services, which includes offerings like optimized debit routing, fraud protection, payouts, invoicing and point-of-sale solutions, and consumer and merchant credit.

The company said in April during its quarterly earnings report that revenue from “other value-added services” demonstrated strong growth in the first quarter, increasing 17% to reach $775 million.”



