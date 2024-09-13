The AI MonitorEdge Report

Getting to Know You: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Shopping

September 2024 AI is revolutionizing retail, with consumers increasingly seeking smarter, more personalized journeys. How are merchants adapting to meet this growing demand? Discover the trends shaping the future of shopping.

Register for Unlimited Access
Complete the form below to enjoy free, unlimited access to all our Trackers, Studies and MonitorEdge Reports.

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

    yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today
    By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the terms and conditions.


    As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape retail, consumer demand for smart shopping experiences is growing rapidly. The majority of shoppers now want AI, particularly high-income individuals and the younger consumers who represent the future of commerce.

    Retailers are responding by integrating innovative technologies that enhance shopping experiences, from personalized recommendations to virtual try-ons and voice commerce. These advancements are transforming retail, offering consumers more tailored and interactive journeys.

    As AI becomes increasingly central to shopping, merchants have an opportunity to engage customers more deeply and build long-term loyalty.

    Most Consumers Want AI-Powered Shopping Journeys

    AI-powered shopping is not merely in demand by a handful of early adopters. The majority of consumers (51%) want at least one kind of AI-assisted shopping feature.

    Moreover, the consumers who want AI-enabled retail journeys the most include merchants’ highest-value customers, and they represent the future. That is, higher-income and younger consumers prove the likeliest to want AI-powered shopping experiences.

    Among consumers who make more than $100,000 annually, 59% say they want at least one type of AI-assisted shopping. Meanwhile, 51% of those making $50,000-$100,000 said the same. Lower-income consumers are not particularly interested in this kind of retail innovation. Only 40% of those making less than $50,000 annually said they want any kind of AI shopping experience.

    Younger generations disproportionately seek AI in shopping. Generation Z and zillennials — younger millennial and older Gen Z consumers born between 1991 and 1999 — want them most of all. Seventy-three percent of Gen Z and 74% of zillennials reported wanting such experiences. Similarly, two-thirds of millennials said the same. In contrast, only 51% of Generation X consumers and 26% of baby boomers and seniors want AI in shopping.

    Merchants, for their part, are integrating AI into consumers’ experiences to meet the demands of their youngest and wealthiest customers. Take, for instance, Walmart, which is enhancing the digital search experience with generative AI to help shoppers find what they want. Best Buy, meanwhile, is beginning to offer AI-powered delivery-tracking functionality for eCommerce purchases. Clothing retailers are turning to AI to improve sizing information online, reducing returns.

    AI-Seeking Shoppers Want Targeted Recommendations

    The most in-demand AI-powered shopping feature is personalized offers. Twenty-five percent of consumers said they would like to receive personalized promotions or deals, a greater share than those seeking any other smart retail experience. By generation, that share rises to roughly one-third of Gen Z consumers and millennials and 36% of zillennials.

    Indeed, retailers are investing in meeting this demand. For instance, grocery giant Kroger attributes the effectiveness of its promotions to its efforts at personalizing deals. Macy’s, for its part, is turning its focus to providing relevant targeted offers in a push to improve the customer experience.

    The second-most in-demand AI feature in shopping involves the products themselves. Eighteen percent of consumers said they want AI to offer the ability to customize their purchases, or even to design an entirely new item according to their wishes and budget. Gen Z consumers, known to value self-expression, surpassed all other generations in this wish, with 29% saying they would value such a feature.

    Following product customization, the next-most wanted AI shopping capabilities are roughly equal in demand. Fourteen percent of consumers want online stores curated to their preferences, and the same share would like mixed-reality product try-ons. A similar proportion is seeking AI voice assistants for cart-building and fulfillment. A slightly lower share is interested in chatbots for personalized recommendations and real-time customer support.

    Merchants tend to see positive results from their mixed-reality try-on offerings. Earlier this year, L’Oréal reported a 150% increase in virtual trials. Retail giants Walmart and Amazon, too, have been expanding their online try-on options.

    Least in-demand, conversely, are prompt-based shopping experiences with AI assistants. Only 11% of consumers want these.

    Innovations such as personalization and customization not only enhance shopping experiences but also offer merchants opportunities to deepen shopper loyalty. With younger generations and wealthier individuals driving demand, retail’s future is poised to become increasingly targeted and tech-driven.

    More Than One-Quarter of Consumers Now Shop Using Voice AI

    As AI transforms retail, voice assistants are playing a key role. PYMNTS Intelligence research reveals that 27% of consumers report having performed at least one kind of task related to shopping and paying for retail purchases using voice prompts in the last 12 months.

    Further PYMNTS Intelligence research from the “How the World Does Digital” report reveals that the technology is gaining traction globally. This study found that 18% of the overall population utilizes voice technology for shopping at least once a week. Plus, 16% use these capabilities to pay.

    Like other kinds of retail AI, voice commerce is more popular among younger and more affluent shoppers. Forty-two percent of Gen Z consumers said they had shopped or paid using voice prompts in the last year. Nearly one-third of consumers making more than $100,000 annually said the same, versus just 21% of those making less than $50,000.

    That being said, pure-play generative AI voice commerce without the assistance of other devices remains relatively unusual. Only 6.9% of consumers said they had used voice prompts to fully complete the shopping and payment retail journey. Even the most voice-connected consumers, Gen Z, remain reliant on other connected technologies, with just 11% of Gen Zers having engaged in pure voice commerce.

    So, while voice commerce is growing, particularly among younger and wealthier consumers, its adoption as a stand-alone tool remains limited. Full retail journeys powered solely by voice commands are still a niche experience. For now, even these early adopters continue to rely on a combination of voice assistants and other connected technologies.

    Read More

    For more on AI’s role in retail, dig into PYMNTS Intelligence’s studies and Trackers®. Check out AI-Enabled Payments Enhance Customer Options and learn What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
    Senior Analyst: Lauren Chojnacki
    Writer: Carson Olshansky
    Senior Content Editor: Alexandra Redmond

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

    Disclaimer

    The MonitorEdge Report Series may be updated periodically. While reasonable efforts are made to keep the content accurate and up to date, PYMNTS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, ADEQUACY, OR RELIABILITY OF OR THE USE OF OR RESULTS THAT MAY BE GENERATED FROM THE USE OF THE INFORMATION OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL SATISFY YOUR REQUIREMENTS OR EXPECTATIONS. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND ON AN “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE CONTENT IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. PYMNTS SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN THE CONTENT THAT IS PROVIDED AND DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THE CONTENT, INCLUDING THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT AND TITLE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OF CERTAIN WARRANTIES, AND, IN SUCH CASES, THE STATED EXCLUSIONS DO NOT APPLY. PYMNTS RESERVES THE RIGHT AND SHOULD NOT BE LIABLE SHOULD IT EXERCISE ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY, INTERRUPT, OR DISCONTINUE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE CONTENT OR ANY COMPONENT OF IT WITH OR WITHOUT NOTICE.
    PYMNTS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, AND, IN PARTICULAR, SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, OR DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF REVENUE, OR LOSS OF USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO THE CONTENT, WHETHER SUCH DAMAGES ARISE IN CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, TORT, UNDER STATUTE, IN EQUITY, AT LAW, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PYMNTS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
    SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, AND IN SUCH CASES SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY. THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS ARE PROVIDED BY PYMNTS AND ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES, CONTRACTORS, AND SPONSORS, AND EACH OF ITS RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, CONTENT COMPONENT PROVIDERS, LICENSORS, AND ADVISERS.
    Components of the content original to and the compilation produced by PYMNTS is the property of PYMNTS and cannot be reproduced without its prior written permission.