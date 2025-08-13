How 31 Years of eCommerce Changed What, How and When Shoppers Buy

Highlights
Born from the first online credit card purchase of a Sting CD in 1994, eCommerce has grown into a multitrillion-dollar driver of retail, logistics and FinTech innovation.
Payment innovation has moved from building trust to frictionless speed and now toward ambient commerce, where transactions happen seamlessly in the background via biometrics, stored credentials and embedded financial services.
Privacy regulations and consumer expectations are pushing a move from surveillance-based tracking to permission-based, trust-driven data use, with the winning platforms reducing choice overload, anticipating needs and delivering curated, low-friction shopping experiences.
This week, 31 years ago, a man in Philadelphia bought a Sting CD with his credit card over the internet.