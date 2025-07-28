How the Platformization of Payments Is Powering Omnichannel Retail

Highlights
The evolution from legacy POS systems to modern cloud-based payment platforms is transforming the economics and capabilities of retail.
By leveraging APIs, embedded finance and unified data layers, retailers are turning payments into a tool for omnichannel growth and resilience.
Retailers are becoming active consumers of payment solutions, signaling a structural shift in the relationship between commerce and finance.
All the pricing strategies in the world won’t pay off if the payment mechanisms behind them aren’t the ones shoppers want to use.