Marqeta Says Embedded Finance Will Turn Brands Into Banks

Highlights
Businesses must be quick to adapt to changing market demands and environmental shifts to remain successful and responsive to evolving challenges, Marcin Glogowski of Marqeta tells PYMNTS.
Prioritizing solutions that effectively tackle customer problems at scale while rigorously ensuring security and stability is key to successfully embracing new payment technologies.
Marqeta’s core strategy centers on diversifying its customer base and building flexible new products to achieve long-term success and resilience amidst changing economic landscapes.
Watch more: Marqeta: Stability Is Key to Thriving Through Market Turbulence
The global economic landscape, shaped by tariffs and geopolitical flashpoints, is redrawing supply chains and exerting pressure on business models across sectors.
