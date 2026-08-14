The Cloud Risk CFOs Aren’t Measuring: What Happens When a Vendor Disappears?

Highlights
Cloud resilience is becoming an exit-risk problem, not just an uptime problem. Nine PBS’s loss of access to roughly 50 terabytes of archival material after its storage vendor ceased operating shows why CFOs need to measure whether critical data can be retrieved and migrated without a vendor’s cooperation.
Third-party contracts can hide fourth-party concentration. SaaS and managed-service providers often depend on the same underlying cloud, storage, identity and infrastructure companies, meaning apparent vendor diversification may mask a much larger concentration of operational risk.
The next CFO metric may be “time to exit.” Annual vendor spend says little about the business value trapped inside a platform. Finance teams increasingly need to know how quickly essential records can be extracted, transferred and restored if a provider fails outright.
There’s a new nightmare scenario in enterprise cloud computing, and it’s not an AI-driven cyberattack. It’s a vendor simply going out of business and disappearing.