Stablecoin Competition Moves From Issuing Tokens to Owning Distribution

Highlights
Stablecoin competition is moving beyond issuance to distribution. Chime’s wallet plans and Anchorpoint’s Hong Kong rollout suggest the bigger opportunity may sit in wallets, custody, settlement and customer access rather than creating another token.
Regulation is becoming part of the product infrastructure. OCC oversight, Circle’s trust-bank approval and Tether’s audit push are raising the institutional requirements for stablecoins as they move deeper into mainstream payments and finance.
The next winners may not issue stablecoins at all. As the market develops into a broader payments stack, the most valuable position could belong to the companies controlling the wallet, merchant relationship, reserve infrastructure or settlement interface.
The stablecoin industry’s most important developments this week did not involve tokens, valuations or assets in circulation.