Stablecoin Competition Moves From Issuing Tokens to Owning Distribution

The next winners may not issue stablecoins at all. As the market develops into a broader payments stack, the most valuable position could belong to the companies controlling the wallet, merchant relationship, reserve infrastructure or settlement interface.

Regulation is becoming part of the product infrastructure. OCC oversight, Circle’s trust-bank approval and Tether’s audit push are raising the institutional requirements for stablecoins as they move deeper into mainstream payments and finance.

Stablecoin competition is moving beyond issuance to distribution. Chime’s wallet plans and Anchorpoint’s Hong Kong rollout suggest the bigger opportunity may sit in wallets, custody, settlement and customer access rather than creating another token.

The stablecoin industry’s most important developments this week did not involve tokens, valuations or assets in circulation.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Instead, they involved the infrastructure around the tokens. Chime is exploring stablecoin wallet capabilities for its consumer banking platform and reportedly sought proposals from blockchain technology companies for an end-to-end wallet service. Standard Chartered-backed Anchorpoint Financial began the initial rollout of its Hong Kong dollar stablecoin through institutional distributors. Tether said Friday (Aug. 14) that KPMG U.S. performed the first full independent audit of its financial statements.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators continued building the supervisory infrastructure around payment stablecoins even as the Securities and Exchange Commission postponed a closely watched crypto rulemaking meeting.

Taken together, the headlines this week suggest that stablecoins are moving from an issuer market into an infrastructure and distribution market.

See more: Tokenization Builds Banks New Empires Instead of Killing Them

The Stablecoin Space Now Resembles a Winner Take Most Landscape

Banks and FinTechs may conclude they want stablecoin functionality such as wallets, transfers, settlement and cross-border movement, but without assuming the economics and regulatory responsibilities associated with issuing the underlying asset. That would make stablecoins resemble many earlier payment innovations: the technology underneath becomes increasingly invisible while competitive advantage migrates toward distribution.

If so, the valuable part of the market may sit higher in the stack. Chime, for example, reportedly sought proposals this spring from blockchain technology companies capable of providing end-to-end stablecoin wallet services as it evaluates bringing the technology into its consumer financial platform. And for many financial institutions, owning those customer and transaction relationships could matter considerably more than putting another ticker into circulation.

Anchorpoint Financial’s rollout provides another version of the same experiment. Instead of minting a token, putting it in consumers’ hands and hoping use cases develop, the strategy begins by building distribution and applications around regulated money.

The venture involving Standard Chartered, Animoca Brands and HKT has begun the initial phase of HKD At Par, or HKDAP, a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin. But rather than beginning with mass consumer distribution, the rollout initially targets institutional distributors and professional investors that can integrate the token into commercial and financial applications. Retail access could follow later in 2026.

At the same time, “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins,” the March installment of PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2026 Certainty Project, showed that most middle-market companies remain cautious about digital assets. Usage is limited, with 13% of firms using stablecoins and 5% employing other cryptocurrencies.

See also: Why Stablecoins Are a Money Story, Not a Consumer Story

Crypto Regulation Is Becoming Product Infrastructure

A merchant does not necessarily need a customer to identify as a stablecoin user. It needs settlement that is cheaper, faster or more programmable than the alternative. A corporate treasurer does not need a new speculative asset. It needs a unit that can move value internationally without creating additional liquidity, compliance or reconciliation problems. The question posed by the marketplace news this week becomes less “Will consumers buy stablecoins?” and more “Can companies make stablecoins useful enough that consumers never need to think about them?”

The stablecoin market may therefore become less structurally different from traditional finance than early advocates expected — even if the underlying settlement technology changes substantially.

Tether’s announcement Thursday (Aug. 13) that KPMG U.S. conducted a full independent audit of its 2025 financial statements, the company’s first such audit, shows that the institutional threshold for competing in stablecoins is rising. When stablecoins primarily circulated within crypto markets, periodic reserve attestations could function as an industry-specific standard. As tokens move toward regulated banks, payment platforms and corporate treasury applications, their issuers increasingly encounter expectations imported from conventional finance.

Still, the audit itself has not been made public. And institutionalization should not be confused with regulatory completion.

The SEC on Thursday canceled a Friday (Aug. 14) meeting at which commissioners were expected to consider proposed exemptions for certain crypto offerings, citing an unforeseen scheduling issue. The delay followed the Senate’s departure for its August recess without completing action on broader digital-asset market-structure legislation.