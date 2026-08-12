Tokenization Builds Banks New Empires Instead of Killing Them

Highlights
Shared ledgers can automate issuance, clearing and settlement, but institutions are still needed to control access, verify identity, govern code, provide liquidity and resolve failures.
As banks, stablecoin issuers and market operators move money and securities onto shared ledgers, the race to tokenize finance is becoming a race to own those money, liquidity and governance layers.
Regulators and markets are demanding reserve management, redemption guarantees, operational resilience, compliance and formal governance, making the asset tokenization space look more like the traditional financial one.
Tokenization is a technology aimed at disintermediation. The act of migrating assets onto a blockchain, not the tokenization that underpins card security. Tokenizing a real-world asset means that the traditionally costly machinery standing between buyer and seller can disappear.