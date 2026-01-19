What CFOs Need to Know About the NYSE’s Tokenization Platform

Highlights
The New York Stock Exchange has announced plans to develop a regulated platform for trading and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities.
Tokenized equities could cut settlement from T+2 to near-instant, reducing risk and freeing capital, but they clash with existing U.S. securities laws and custody concepts overseen by the SEC.
Despite unresolved regulation and industry pushback, growing support from major institutions suggests tokenization may move from experiment to core market infrastructure, leading CFOs to balance innovation with compliance.
The digital asset space first wanted to replace the financial system. Now, the blockchain ecosystem is lowering its gaze from that sky-high goal and seeking instead merely to eliminate legacy inefficiencies in payments and capital markets.