Wall Street Moves on-Chain as Tokenization of US Stocks Goes Global

Highlights
Major financial players like J.P. Morgan, Kraken and Robinhood are tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) — from carbon credits to U.S. equities.
Tokenized assets, often offered through offshore entities, allow for fractional ownership, instant settlement and around-the-clock trading.
Despite momentum, regulators in the U.S. and Europe have yet to clarify how tokenized securities fit into existing legal frameworks, raising concerns over investor protection, jurisdiction and systemic risk.
One of the overarching themes of 2025, outside of its notable levels of uncertainty, is the convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and crypto markets.