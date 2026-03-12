Bank of America Targets the $600 Billion Accounts Receivable Problem

Highlights
Liquidity pressure is moving inside the enterprise, with large sums of revenue stuck in slow-moving accounts receivable.
Legacy, manual AR processes and static reporting obscure risk and delay collections, making receivables look like assets while they actually constrain usable cash.
AR automation and data-driven collections are emerging as a strategic solution, enabling companies to unlock cash already earned without overhauling existing systems.
