The Crypto Charter Scorecard: Mapping Banking’s New Infrastructure Race

Highlights
The OCC and other banking agencies are seeing a spike in digital asset-focused bank charter applications, with 14 in 2025 and already around half a dozen in 2026, drawing scrutiny from traditional banking groups.
Many FinTech and crypto firms seek national trust charters to offer services like custody and tokenization without the full regulatory burden of deposit-taking banks.
Digital assets could shift financial value toward infrastructure layers (custody, settlement, blockchain rails) and push banks toward a more liquidity-focused “narrow bank” model.
Digital assets are reshaping U.S. financial services, and their impact can be traced by the wake of new banking charter applications.