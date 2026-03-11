OppFi Eyes Gas Prices as Revenues Hit New High

OppFi is keeping an eye on the gas pump as it enjoys record revenues.

The personal loan platform reported annual earnings Wednesday (March 11) showing its income up 74.4% year over year to $146.2 million, an all-time high.

But during an earnings call with analysts, management faced questions about the macroeconomic forces facing its borrowers. This includes the impact of rising gas prices, as the cost-per-gallon of fuel jumped 64 cents in the last month.

“Anytime prices of major items like gas go up rapidly like it just has over the last week, it is something that we are going to watch,” CEO Todd Schwartz said, noting that the pace of change in the current market is unprecedented.

He cited oil prices climbing from $80 to $120 a barrel in a single week as a key example of the “macro noise” the company must now navigate.

As it faces these sorts of fluctuations, OppFi is leaning into more frequent credit model updates. Schwartz noted that the lending business is no longer “set-and-forget” and that the company is leaning on risk-based pricing to better manage loan economics.

Despite these headwinds, the company saw signs of stabilization in late 2025 and early 2026. Management is especially optimistic about the current tax season delivering borrowers a much-needed liquidity cushion.

“We are seeing a normal to strong tax refund season,” Schwartz said, pointing to IRS data suggesting that average returns will rise this year.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, new research suggests that most consumers view tax refunds with a clear sense of purpose.

“Rather than treating refunds as discretionary income, households across the income spectrum largely anticipate using them to reinforce day-to-day financial stability,” that report said.

“Across the general population, the prevailing tone around refund use is pragmatic. Among consumers who received a refund in the most recent filing season, financial maintenance emerged as the dominant priority. Planned uses for upcoming refunds closely track past behavior, indicating that expectations are well established before funds arrive.”

PYMNTS spoke with Schwartz last year about his company’s effort to address the vicious circle some borrowers find themselves caught in as they try to build credit.

“The credit access issue has not been solved,” Schwartz told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, adding that a vicious cycle exists in the quest to create credit worthiness. “If you’re not able to get a car or a home loan, how else do you build credit? It’s a real issue and it needs to be figured out.”