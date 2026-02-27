February 2026
PYMNTS Data Books

Tax Refunds and the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer

Tax refunds and one-time government payments are largely stopgaps for paycheck-to-paycheck households, who largely use these funds to cover bills and debt, not to build savings.

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    About two-thirds of American consumers live paycheck to paycheck. Roughly one-quarter struggle to pay their monthly bills for housing, utilities and groceries. In that setting, tax refunds and one-time government payments tend to shore up the essentials more than build savings.

    Tax Refunds and the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers

    High Baseline

    The share of American consumers living paycheck to paycheck has stayed at approximately 60%-70% of all consumers, with 20%-25% struggling to pay essential bills each month. The shares have barely changed over the last two years.

    Necessity Shift

    Consumers living paycheck to paycheck due to necessity rose to roughly 42% in January 2026, overtaking those living paycheck to paycheck by choice. More households report living on the pocketbook edge because they have no other choice.

    Tax Refund Shortfall

    Fifty-six percent of consumers said they received a tax refund last year. Consumers living paycheck to paycheck out of necessity are roughly seven percentage points less likely than average to receive a refund. The most strained consumers are less likely to receive refunds.

    Bills First

    Around two-thirds of consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills use their tax refunds to pay bills or reduce consumer debt. Roughly 12% put the money into savings. For most consumers living paycheck to paycheck, refunds act as catch-up money, not a savings boost.

    Transfer Triage

    For paycheck-to-paycheck consumers who struggle to pay bills, about 40% of a one-time government payment would go toward everyday expenses and 27% to debt. These consumers would save or invest just 16% of the money. These payments primarily relieve immediate pressure, not build longer-term wealth.

    Methodology

    This Data Book is based on findings from the February 2026 edition of New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive. The analysis draws on a survey of 2,432 U.S. adult consumers conducted from Jan. 15, 2026, to Jan. 29, 2026. The findings are descriptive and self-reported, showing associations rather than causality.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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