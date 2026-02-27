Tax Refunds and the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and PYMNTS Intelligence reports.

About two-thirds of American consumers live paycheck to paycheck. Roughly one-quarter struggle to pay their monthly bills for housing, utilities and groceries. In that setting, tax refunds and one-time government payments tend to shore up the essentials more than build savings.

Tax Refunds and the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers

High Baseline

The share of American consumers living paycheck to paycheck has stayed at approximately 60%-70% of all consumers, with 20%-25% struggling to pay essential bills each month. The shares have barely changed over the last two years.

Necessity Shift

Consumers living paycheck to paycheck due to necessity rose to roughly 42% in January 2026, overtaking those living paycheck to paycheck by choice. More households report living on the pocketbook edge because they have no other choice.

Tax Refund Shortfall

Fifty-six percent of consumers said they received a tax refund last year. Consumers living paycheck to paycheck out of necessity are roughly seven percentage points less likely than average to receive a refund. The most strained consumers are less likely to receive refunds.

Bills First

Around two-thirds of consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay bills use their tax refunds to pay bills or reduce consumer debt. Roughly 12% put the money into savings. For most consumers living paycheck to paycheck, refunds act as catch-up money, not a savings boost.

Transfer Triage

For paycheck-to-paycheck consumers who struggle to pay bills, about 40% of a one-time government payment would go toward everyday expenses and 27% to debt. These consumers would save or invest just 16% of the money. These payments primarily relieve immediate pressure, not build longer-term wealth.

Methodology

This Data Book is based on findings from the February 2026 edition of New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive. The analysis draws on a survey of 2,432 U.S. adult consumers conducted from Jan. 15, 2026, to Jan. 29, 2026. The findings are descriptive and self-reported, showing associations rather than causality.