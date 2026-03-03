NY Fed: Banks Holding Stablecoin Deposits Are Lending Less

Highlights
A Federal Reserve Bank of New York report found that stablecoins reshape bank liquidity, as partner banks hold more reserves and reduce lending.
After the 2023 Silicon Valley Bank collapse, shifts in stablecoin banking partners showed higher reserve volatility and a jump in interbank payments, transmitting liquidity shocks to banks.
As stablecoins scale, their effects will reach beyond cryptocurrency, altering bank balance sheets, credit creation and financial stability dynamics.
As digital dollars move onto blockchains, what happens to the banks that still sit at the center of the financial system?