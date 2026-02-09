Why Banks Want to Issue Stablecoins

Highlights
Major financial institutions are moving from the sidelines to actively launching or expanding bank-issued, regulated stablecoins for institutional use.
Bank-led stablecoins are designed as behind-the-scenes “payment plumbing,” built to meet compliance, auditability and interoperability needs.
Banks and asset managers are integrating stablecoins into payments, settlement and asset servicing.
The idea of a bank-issued digital asset was once an oxymoron. Today, it’s one that’s gaining momentum.