How Banking-Grade Crypto Is Replacing Bitcoin’s Cowboy Finance

Highlights
Some recent moves show regulators clearing the way for digital assets to be embedded into core clearing, custody and settlement market infrastructure.
Conservative but meaningful use cases like tokenized treasuries, equities, ETFs and stablecoins are getting the green light, signaling blockchain as an internal financial upgrade, not a parallel system.
Clearer custody rules and conditional bank approvals are drawing banks, exchanges and asset managers back into crypto, focusing on regulated stablecoins, tokenized assets and infrastructure modernization.
Crypto’s Wild West used to have a cowboy problem. For much of the sector’s nascent history there were too many gunslingers and not enough sheriffs, with the digital asset space defined by its rule avoidance and a culture that prized speed over safety.