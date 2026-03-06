FedNow Pushes FEMA Disaster Aid From Days to Seconds
In the wake of natural disasters, the speed of financial recovery is often as critical as the initial emergency response. Historically, victims of hurricanes, wildfires, and floods have had to wait days or weeks for insurance payouts or federal aid to arrive via traditional methods like paper checks or wire transfers.
David Etling is senior vice president and general manager at InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider delivering enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions.