Payment Networks Use Earnings Season to Press Their Case on Stablecoins

Highlights
Payment networks used earnings season to detail the numbers and strategies behind stablecoins.
Visa and Mastercard positioned themselves as the connective tissue between blockchains and everyday commerce.
Both companies tied stablecoins to broader roadmaps that include agentic commerce, B2B payments and faster cross-border settlement.
Even as policymakers continue to refine the rules of the road for stablecoins, earnings season offered a clearer view of how the payment networks are already moving from concept to execution.