Mastercard Leans Into Agentic Commerce and Stablecoins While Card Volumes Rise

Highlights
Mastercard said card spending held firm even as it invests in agentic commerce and stablecoins to shape how people pay next.
Management pointed to rising contactless use, expanding tokenization and double-digit cross-border growth as structural tailwinds.
Executives discussed the potential impacts of credit card caps and the Credit Card Competition Act, warning of risks to access, choice and cybersecurity.
Card spending continued to climb in Mastercard’s fourth quarter, as the payments giant laid out a roadmap that reaches beyond plastic and taps agentic commerce and stablecoins as emerging rails for how people pay and get paid.
