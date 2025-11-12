SEC Chair Proposes Four-Tier Token Taxonomy for Crypto Oversight

Highlights
SEC Chair Paul Atkins proposed a clear token taxonomy to replace the vague “Are crypto assets securities?” debate, stressing that “Economic reality trumps labels.”
He defined digital commodities, collectibles, and tools as non-securities, while “tokenized securities” remain under SEC regulation.
The shift, aligned with new bipartisan legislation favoring CFTC oversight, aims to end regulatory limbo and support self-custody and integrated crypto “super-apps.”
For all its technological foundations, the crypto sector was also built upon a parallel language embraced by its adherents. Beneath the memes and market noise lies a dense web of cryptographic constructs and economic experiments.