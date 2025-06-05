From Bitcoin Maxis to Yield Farmers: A Crypto Archetype Glossary

Highlights
Crypto culture is diverse and tribal, with distinct archetypes like bitcoin maximalists, builders, degens, yield farmers, OG HODLers and now institutional players — each with unique ideologies, goals and influence on the ecosystem.
Builders and degens shape innovation and speculation, where builders focus on long-term infrastructure and user experience, while degens embrace high-risk, fast-paced strategies like yield farming and meme coin trading.
Institutional adoption is legitimizing crypto, with major firms and banks entering the space — shifting the balance of power but raising concerns over regulation, centralization and the original ethos of decentralization.
The cryptocurrency landscape can be tribal, full of vibrant archetypes that each hold distinct ideologies and goals.