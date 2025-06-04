Congressional Hearing Focuses on CLARITY Act’s ‘Guardrails’ for Digital Assets

Highlights
A primary goal of the CLARITY Act is to establish clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and CFTC over digital assets, aiming to ensure that digital commodities and payment stablecoins pegged to fiat are not classified as securities.
Panelists before a House Financial Services Committee hearing said the bill includes provisions designed to protect customers and investors, mandating relevant disclosures from digital asset firms and requiring the segregation of customer funds from company funds.
Not all testimony was supportive; one witness expressed concern that the bill's extensive, technology-specific provisions could become quickly outdated.
The newly introduced CLARITY Act would help define and give shape to the digital asset ecosystem, while creating a market structure that protects stakeholders, crypto industry participants and observers told U.S. lawmakers Wednesday (June 4).
