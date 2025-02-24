Rezolve Ai Announces $1 Billion Bitcoin Reserve to Support Crypto Payments Platform

Artificial intelligence (AI) commerce solutions company Rezolve Ai is rolling out a $1 billion bitcoin treasury, a move the company says will support the launch of its cryptocurrency payments platform.

The program will start with a $100 million investment, Rezolve said in a Monday (Feb. 24) news release, and highlights the company’s commitment to transforming global commerce by integrating AI, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

Through its bitcoin reserve, Rezolve Ai aims to foster mainstream crypto adoption by opening the door for millions of consumers and retailers to pay and be paid with cryptocurrency.

Its crypto payments platform is being established in partnership with Tether, the company noted in the release, adding that it plans to launch the platform later this year. The platform will enable consumers to pay with bitcoin, USDT and other digital assets at the point of sale, while retailers gain the elimination of merchant fees, instant crypto-to-fiat conversions and AI-driven transaction intelligence.

The treasury will be a foundational asset to support the growth of the crypto payments platform and will ensure that Rezolve has the liquidity and flexibility to scale worldwide while meeting a demand for decentralized and secure payment solutions, according to the release.

“Our $1 billion Bitcoin treasury is the fuel that will power our initiative with Tether, enabling seamless, AI-driven crypto payments for retailers and consumers worldwide,” Rezolve CEO Daniel Wager said in a statement. “This is how we bridge the gap between traditional commerce and the digital asset revolution … We’re empowering consumers to use their digital assets in everyday transactions, while giving retailers the tools to thrive in the crypto economy.”

The news comes as two U.S. lawmakers have called for better digital assets legislation to drive more innovation in the sector.

Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., who is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee (HSFC), and Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who is chairman of the HFSC’s Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee, wrote in a Wednesday (Feb. 19) joint opinion piece that Congress has ignored the sector for too long.

“There is little doubt that these innovations will make financial products more affordable and accessible,” they wrote. “From stablecoins to tokenization of assets, to decentralized finance applications, these advancements have the potential to lower costs and expand opportunities for both investors and consumers.”