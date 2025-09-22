From Ledgers to Layers: The Enterprise CFO’s Blockchain Map

Highlights
CFOs are moving beyond blockchain for enterprise finance hype into pilots and production workflows, with HSBC’s recent tokenized deposit expansion underscoring blockchain’s real-world uses.
Just as cloud literacy became essential for finance leaders a decade ago, blockchain literacy will soon be table stakes. Understanding the nuances of Layer 0 through Layer 4 is not about becoming an evangelist but of appreciating the technology’s emerging corporate applications.
Each blockchain layer (0–4) carries distinct implications — interoperability and vendor reliance (Layer 0), ledger security and jurisdictional complexity (Layer 1), scalability and cost-efficiency (Layer 2), and business-facing applications with compliance and competitive stakes (Layer 3/4).
