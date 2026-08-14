Platforms Use Payments Data to Push Deeper Into Merchant Credit

Highlights
Payments platforms are moving beyond transaction fees by adding credit to existing merchant relationships.
Small business working capital demand remains strong, with borrowing centered on cash flow, expansion and unexpected expenses.
Payments data is becoming part of the lending model, allowing platforms to tie financing and repayment more closely to merchant sales.
A merchant that once represented a stream of transaction fees can now represent a lending relationship, and second-quarter earnings results show payments platforms putting more money behind that proposition.