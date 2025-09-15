What Cross-Border CFOs Need to Know About Stablecoin Bridging

Highlights
Stablecoins are knocking on the enterprise back-office’s door, as digitally savvy CFOs start to eye them for cross-border payments due to instant settlement, low fees, and programmable features.
Because stablecoins operate across multiple blockchains, CFOs must use “bridges” to move funds — introducing risks such as liquidity fragmentation, hidden spreads, and security vulnerabilities.
Like early foreign exchange, today’s stablecoin landscape is fragmented and risky. Over time, bridging and swap solutions may mature into standardized, secure rails, but for now CFOs must carefully manage liquidity, predictability, and risk across chains.
The office of the CFO and crypto assets might sound like strange bedfellows.