Stablecoins Face Liquidity Shakeout That Could Upend Payment Strategies

Highlights
Choosing or integrating subscale stablecoins exposes firms to counterparty risk beyond peg stability, including issuer solvency and operational resilience.
Stablecoins only become operationally viable when circulation reaches billions. Subscale issuers struggle to generate enough yield from reserves to cover compliance, technology and operational costs, making their business models fragile.
With dozens of stablecoins competing, liquidity splinters across platforms. Illiquid coins fail to attract users or integrations, creating a cycle where lack of scale prevents sustainable revenue and raises the chance of de-pegging or issuer collapse.
While stablecoin debates often focus on transparency, reserve quality, and systemic contagion, the greatest risk could be far more mundane: math.