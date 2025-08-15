Institutional-Grade Custody Remains Missing Link in Crypto’s Mainstream Breakthrough

Highlights
While cryptocurrency has matured into a trillion-dollar market, mainstream adoption by large institutions remains limited due to the lack of fully bank-regulated custody solutions.
Moves by the U.S. Treasury and Citigroup (examining custody and payment services for stablecoins and crypto ETFs) signal a softening stance among traditionally cautious institutions.
Growth in spot bitcoin ETFs and reliance on crypto-native custodians highlight the need for diversified, bank-regulated alternatives, although this shift may require advanced cybersecurity, risk management and operational safeguards.
The cryptocurrency industry has matured from garage-hack experiments to a trillion-dollar asset class with global implications.