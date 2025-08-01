Coinbase Says Future of Crypto Utility Is Cross-Border B2B Stablecoins

Highlights
Coinbase, the crypto exchange and platform, is shifting its core focus from speculative trading toward practical crypto applications in payments, custody and commerce.
Coinbase is positioning stablecoins, especially USDC, at the center of its growth strategy — including cross-border B2B payments and integrations with platforms like Shopify.
Stablecoin revenue rose 12% to $332 million for the quarter, driven by increased USDC usage and institutional adoption, but saw core transaction revenue drop 39% QoQ due to lower retail activity and fee changes.
Crypto is one of the least linear, most volatile, industries out there. That also holds true for crypto companies such as Coinbase.