JPMorgan’s Coinbase Partnership Sidelines Aggregators, Brings Bank-Grade Compliance to Crypto

Highlights
JPMorgan Chase is partnering with Coinbase to allow Chase customers to link their accounts directly to the crypto platform, enabling compliant, secure and streamlined crypto transactions — bypassing traditional data aggregators.
The collaboration reflects a shift toward bank-first infrastructure where identity verification, AML safeguards and transaction monitoring are embedded within the bank’s internal systems.
Alongside the integration, JPMorgan is piloting its on-chain deposit token (JPMD) on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, suggesting a move toward tokenized bank money and cryptocurrencies coexisting within unified financial ecosystems.
As cryptocurrency and blockchain mature under a favorable U.S. regulatory regime, they’re being embraced by traditional banks.